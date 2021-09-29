Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 263,491 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,491 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $728,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,907 shares of company stock worth $12,269,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $63.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMVP. Guggenheim began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

