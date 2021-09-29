Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of LivaNova worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

