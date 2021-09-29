Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.55 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $15,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

