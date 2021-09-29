Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,518,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTOS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTOS. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 7,074 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.44. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

