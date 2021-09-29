Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $14,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

