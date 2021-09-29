Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $15,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Core-Mark in the second quarter worth approximately $75,097,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Core-Mark by 94.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 49,712 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 20.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1,061.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 267,537 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CORE opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

