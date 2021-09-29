Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 913 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 303,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,597,000 after buying an additional 70,958 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 883,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $120,963,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 292,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,999,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 49,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.