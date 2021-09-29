Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.34. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 65,690 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth $66,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.