ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.99% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 195.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 99,250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 558.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ANEW opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

