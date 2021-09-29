Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

