Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,961,000 after buying an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 491,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after buying an additional 99,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 252,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $60.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

