Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8,915.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $197.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

