Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

