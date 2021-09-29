Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.49 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,804,000 after buying an additional 237,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $276.51 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.63 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.