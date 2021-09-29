Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $422.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRVB. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Sunday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Provention Bio Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.