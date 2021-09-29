Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Position Trimmed by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

