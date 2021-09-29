Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE PMO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,120. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.