PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.99 billion-$9.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.95 billion.PVH also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. increased their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.58.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $111.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.19. PVH has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

