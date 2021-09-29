Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $155.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day moving average is $143.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after buying an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,638,000 after buying an additional 94,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,990 shares of company stock worth $22,066,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

