Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Arrow Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrow Financial in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.13 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

