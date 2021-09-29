Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Cut by Analyst

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in The Timken by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.