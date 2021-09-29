Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Decreased by Analyst

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

CDOR opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.58. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.03.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 53.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Condor Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

