Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Reduced by Desjardins

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of RCI opened at $46.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after purchasing an additional 241,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,678,000 after purchasing an additional 878,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

