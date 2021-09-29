qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires 7,322 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 155.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 1.3% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,522,000 after purchasing an additional 169,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

NTR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $65.76. 41,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,918. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

