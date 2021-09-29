qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Citigroup makes up about 2.3% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after buying an additional 881,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after buying an additional 689,465 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,349,000 after buying an additional 468,558 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Citigroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,847,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,976,000 after buying an additional 1,002,651 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 224,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,718,162. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

