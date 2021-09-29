Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.99

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and traded as high as $18.18. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 2,759 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 16.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

