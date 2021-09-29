Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 922,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.66% of Quanta Services worth $83,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after purchasing an additional 269,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.88. 11,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $119.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

