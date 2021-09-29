Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,990,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 7,667.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after acquiring an additional 453,117 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 504,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after acquiring an additional 327,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

PWR stock opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $119.70. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

