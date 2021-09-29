Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.95

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.95 and traded as low as C$30.53. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.69, with a volume of 860,316 shares changing hands.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

