Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.95

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.95 and traded as low as C$30.53. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.69, with a volume of 860,316 shares changing hands.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.