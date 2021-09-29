QuickX Protocol Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $51,364.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00119331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00167942 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

