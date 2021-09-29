Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) versus Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Critical Contrast

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qumu and Clear Secure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $29.07 million 1.55 -$9.20 million ($0.51) -5.02 Clear Secure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clear Secure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qumu.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qumu and Clear Secure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 2 1 0 2.33 Clear Secure 0 4 2 0 2.33

Qumu currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.38%. Clear Secure has a consensus price target of $48.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.14%. Given Qumu’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Qumu is more favorable than Clear Secure.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and Clear Secure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -57.97% -100.99% -34.48% Clear Secure N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Clear Secure shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking; and robust, secure, and scalable back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable and fast experiences through entry lanes in airport security checkpoints across the nation, as well as a broader network; CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device; and CLEAR Pass for CBP Mobile Passport Control, a mobile app that enables digital submission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection forms and U.S. entry through the mobile passport control lane. Clear Secure, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

