Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Up 4.7%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 386,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.
Several brokerages recently commented on RANI. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.49.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
