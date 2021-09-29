Raymond James Trims Magna International (TSE:MG) Target Price to C$83.00

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$92.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perfom rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$142.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of MG stock opened at C$97.03 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$60.82 and a 12 month high of C$126.00. The stock has a market cap of C$29.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.60.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 11.1000006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.538 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

