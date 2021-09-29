RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at B. Riley

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of RCMT opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 million, a PE ratio of 337.17 and a beta of 1.95. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 120,038 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

