Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $156.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Regal Beloit's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is expected to benefit from improving end-market businesses in the quarters ahead. Strength in the residential HVAC and pool pump businesses is expected to drive its performance. The deal with Rexnord will boost its market presence and shareholder value. For 2021, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $8.70-$9.00, suggesting mid-point growth of 53% from the previous year’s reported figure. Sales are expected to grow in high-teens for the year. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have been increased for 2021. However, the persistence of headwinds related to supply-chain disruptions, lingering impacts of COVID-19, inflationary issues, and 80/20 reorganization actions might be concerning. “

RBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.43.

NYSE RBC opened at $146.96 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $91.82 and a one year high of $159.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Regal Beloit shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 30th.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $6.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

