Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $271,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,138 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $287.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

