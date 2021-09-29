Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,290,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in YETI by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in YETI by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YETI opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YETI. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

