Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $131.18 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.85. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

