Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down to $36.95

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.95, but opened at $36.04. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.68, with a volume of 615 shares changing hands.

RLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after buying an additional 741,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,096,000 after buying an additional 242,361 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,553,000 after buying an additional 228,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,938,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,509,000 after buying an additional 65,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

