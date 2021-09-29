Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down to $36.95

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.95, but opened at $36.04. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.68, with a volume of 615 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,751 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,714 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,339 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.