Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 54.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after acquiring an additional 62,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 26.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,174,000 after acquiring an additional 104,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

