Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 50.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,424 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RGEN. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of RGEN opened at $285.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 159.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.65. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $145.99 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

