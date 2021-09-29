Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $305.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repligen reported encouraging second quarter result, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. The company's product franchises continue to witness robust demand. The strong growth momentum from 2020 continued in the first half of 2021 on COVID-related tailwinds as well as organic growth. The trend is expected to continue in the second half. Moreover, its focus on acquisition to boost its core competencies is encouraging. Acquisitions completed in 2020 led to revenue growth during the first half of 2021, which will likely continue in the second half. The company also diversified its business into Process Analytics products by acquiring C Technologies in 2019. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, loss of patents for recombinant Protein A may increase competition for the Protein franchise and hurt sales.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $285.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 159.54 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 1-year low of $145.99 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

