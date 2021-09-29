Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Repro Med Systems stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 million, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.47. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRMD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,630,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,373,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,082,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 1,534,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,630 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,044,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

