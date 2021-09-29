Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Republic Bancorp worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 47,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

RBCAA opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

