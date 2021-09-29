Research Analysts Set Expectations for Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silgan in a research note issued on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Silgan has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Silgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Silgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

