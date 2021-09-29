Research Analysts Set Expectations for Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vail Resorts in a research note issued on Friday, September 24th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.80) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.82) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Shares of MTN opened at $342.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 126.97 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $208.72 and a 1 year high of $353.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after acquiring an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

