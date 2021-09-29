Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 805,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 241,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 75,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

RPAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

