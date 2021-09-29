REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 7,120.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,092 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after buying an additional 457,429 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 126.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 210,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after buying an additional 150,134 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 71.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 310,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 129,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 70.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 93,411 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REVG opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

