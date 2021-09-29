Reviewing Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Allin alerts:

This table compares Allin and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63%

Allin has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 5.05, meaning that its share price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allin and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark $10.03 million 41.20 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -22.33

Allin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Allin and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 266.06%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Allin.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Allin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allin

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Allin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.